500mg CBD Oil with Sour Diesel Terpenes
Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Sour-Diesel
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
Our most uplifting blend will cheer up a sour mood and a rainy day. Fuel your mood with an alternative to negativity. We ought to prepare for a powerfully bright future. Interrupt the cycle, fight sadness with a pursuit for happiness.
A sativa dominant strain with refreshing, uplifting mental effects accompanied by a dreamy sense of euphoria. Liven up social interactions with a spunky spark of joy. Build an uplifted mood with a warm and pleasant head rush. Increased chattiness with others and introspective thoughts when alone. Unleash a sense of relief from troublesome aches and stress.
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.