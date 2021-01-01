Gelato #41 (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Gelato #41 (Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint Cookies) is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid with a potent sativa edge. The odor is rich with orange-citrus and pine, and even has hints of mint. The taste is even fruitier, with a tangy, orange flavor, and a pleasant mint-chocolate aftertaste. Reviewers have reported stress and pain relieving characteristics, as well as a trippy euphoria with heightened focus.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Gelato #41
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California.
