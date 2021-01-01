 Loading…

Hybrid

Golden Goat (2.5g) - Flyers Pre-Rolls

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Golden Goat (2.5g) - Flyers Pre-Rolls

About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Golden Goat (Island Sweet Skunk X Romulan) is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a spicy yet citrus fragrance. Its flavor has been compared to tropical fruit and lemon zest with an undertone that is tangy, earthy, and herbal. It’s known to induce a relaxing sensation, elevate mood, and induce creativity.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Golden Goat

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

