Claybourne Co.
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.
Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.
_____
Golden Goat (Island Sweet Skunk X Romulan) is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a spicy yet citrus fragrance. Its flavor has been compared to tropical fruit and lemon zest with an undertone that is tangy, earthy, and herbal. It’s known to induce a relaxing sensation, elevate mood, and induce creativity.
Golden Goat effects
Reported by real people like you
986 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
