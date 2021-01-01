 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Citrus Sap
Hybrid

Citrus Sap

by Craft Cannabis Company

Write a review
Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Citrus Sap
Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Citrus Sap

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a pungent citrus and gassy aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. AVG THC 16-20%

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review