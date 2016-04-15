Loading…
Craft Cannabis Company

Citrus Sap

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a pungent citrus and gassy aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. AVG THC 16-20%

134 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!