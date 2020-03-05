Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our expertly cultivated, harvested and cured flower. Thoughtfully grown and packed to ensure maximum freshness, experience everything there is to love about cannabis.
on March 5th, 2020
Very nice strain... It's what I've been missing. Some strains are pretty but lack a punch. This strain does both. Well done... And keep the reserves coming... But try to get the price down some. 70 beans is crazy. It's like getting taxed at a dead show.
on December 8th, 2019
This guy gets a four star favorite. I was surprised, happily, at this flowers ability to cut through my sometimes difficult tolerance level. The entourage effect is strong with this one. Great for a night in or out, destroys anxiety, stress and pain. Heavy eyelid syndrome when I vape over 194 Celsius. You can definitely taste a citrus flavor cutting it's way through the pepper on the exhale. A nice, heavy (but not too heavy) buzz of "fuck it" when you're taking life too seriously. Great cultivar, you just want to keep opening the container for the smell (not unlike the much more pungent Kosher Tangie by Cresco) Bright green colas, impressively so, with what appears (after a grind) with purple hues.
Hi There, Thank you so much for your kind words! So happy to hear that you enjoyed using Lime Sorbet flower.
Lime Sorbet by Cresco Labs is the descendent of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica has a pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress.