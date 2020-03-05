kouchlok on December 8th, 2019

This guy gets a four star favorite. I was surprised, happily, at this flowers ability to cut through my sometimes difficult tolerance level. The entourage effect is strong with this one. Great for a night in or out, destroys anxiety, stress and pain. Heavy eyelid syndrome when I vape over 194 Celsius. You can definitely taste a citrus flavor cutting it's way through the pepper on the exhale. A nice, heavy (but not too heavy) buzz of "fuck it" when you're taking life too seriously. Great cultivar, you just want to keep opening the container for the smell (not unlike the much more pungent Kosher Tangie by Cresco) Bright green colas, impressively so, with what appears (after a grind) with purple hues.