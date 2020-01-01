 Loading…
  5. Animal Cookies (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Animal Cookies (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Animal Cookies (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Nutty & Sweet Hint of Vanilla SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.