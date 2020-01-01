 Loading…
  5. Hindu Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

Hindu Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Flower & Pine Skunky, Earthy SENSATION Relaxed, Mental Fog Couchlock, Possibly Mild Psychedelic Visuals. WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.