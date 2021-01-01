 Loading…

  5. Rainbow Sherbet 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Rainbow Sherbet 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Rainbow Sherbet 3.5G Hybrid Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Rainbow Sherbet 3.5G Hybrid Flower

TASTE + SCENT Earthy, Fruity, Sweet, Hint of Berry SENSATION Cerebral Relaxation Uplifting Body High WHEN TO USE Anytime

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

