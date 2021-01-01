 Loading…

Indica

Super Skunk 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Surprisingly Sweet Skunky Cheesy Funk SENSATION Spacey Calm Euphoric Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Super Skunk

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.

