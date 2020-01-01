CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Truffle Butter by THClones is a sedating genetic cross with sweet terpenes. Created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Kush, this strain’s aroma is a mixture of fruit, caramel, and floral notes. Truffle Butter gently sedates the body, turning even seasoned consumers into lethargic couch potatoes. This strain’s relaxing qualities make it ideal for abating stress and insomnia.