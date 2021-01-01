 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g

by Dabstract

Dabstract Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Upsidedown Cake Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g

About this product

A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.

About this brand

Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients with no additives, cutting agents, or fillers. With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience. The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates - along with their passion for their craft - are unmistakable. With over 40 combined years of experience, the Dabstract team is at the forefront of the cannabis extraction industry.

About this strain

Golden Pineapple

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

