Hybrid

4.1 625 reviews

Pineapple Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Pineapple Kush
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

Effects

Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 46%
Hungry 29%
Stress 42%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

625

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Pineapple Kush
Strain child
Golden Pineapple
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in