 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Train Wreck

Train Wreck

by Dank Teez

Write a review
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Train Wreck
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Train Wreck

$25.00MSRP

About this product

WTF! Holy shirt, that's DANK! A legendary strain like Train Wreck deserves an unbelievable design! Does this qualify or what?! #thatshirtisdank Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

Dank Teez Logo
Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!