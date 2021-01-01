Ice Cream Cookies Delta 10 THC Cartridge
This Ice Cream Cookies Delta 10 THC Cartridge is a Hybrid strain is a cross between Gelato and Wedding cake so expect to taste a nice sweet treat on every inhale. Because this is a hybrid, Ice Cream Cookies will deliver a very enjoyable cerebral high followed by extreme relaxation vibes you might need at the end of a long hard day. This cartridge is good for most times of the day but best used while you are at home with no serious plans in the works. Suggested use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate and terpenes
Delta Effex
Ice Cream Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Ice Cream Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 33 with Wedding Cake. This strain features effects that start off cerebral and uplifting like a sativa but eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Ice Cream Cookies is beloved for its ability to numb pain and increase appetite. Not much is currently known about the flavor of Ice Cream Cookies, but with Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake as parents this stain is sure to be a delectable sweet treat to smoke. Medical marijuana patients choose Ice Cream Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and eating disorders. Growers say this strain comes in fluffy green buds with dark orange hairs. Ice Cream Cookies was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
