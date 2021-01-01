About this product

This Ice Cream Cookies Delta 10 THC Cartridge is a Hybrid strain is a cross between Gelato and Wedding cake so expect to taste a nice sweet treat on every inhale. Because this is a hybrid, Ice Cream Cookies will deliver a very enjoyable cerebral high followed by extreme relaxation vibes you might need at the end of a long hard day. This cartridge is good for most times of the day but best used while you are at home with no serious plans in the works. Suggested use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate and terpenes