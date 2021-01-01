Forbidden Fruit Nighttime CBD:Delta-9:Delta-8 THC Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Nighttime Indica is one for the books. The first thing you sense after drawing the vapor is the delicious hint of Forbidden Fruit. Not overpowering, and not too faint, it’s just right. You may not notice it at first, but a couple more draws from this cartridge will reveal an almost dream-like, euphoric state. Don’t get this confused with your average high-THC products. There is no clouded thinking with this formulation. Your body will feel relaxed, your eyes may get a little low, but your mind will remain clear. Whether you’re a night owl or not, you’re going to like the effects you experience. Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Nighttime cartridge is an amazing way to amplify your senses, perceptions, and creativity. The combination of all three cannabinoids working synergistically will hold your focus, whether it’s for some late-night reading, drawing, or any other creative pursuit. Make sure to try all of the products from our newest CBD:Δ9:Δ8 formulation! Each product, such as the Daytime or Anytime, provide their own unique effects and benefits, with a minimal amount of unwanted side-effects.
About this brand
Deltacann
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
