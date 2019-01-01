 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chico Valley Kush

by Desert Blossom Farms

$5.00MSRP

Sativa. Energetic, pain relief, euphoria Great for pain, depression, aches and pains.

SFV OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.

Desert Blossom Farms is a wholesale nursery. We are proud to announce that we are now offering wholesale prices to the general public. Desert Blossom Farm's years of experience and research have achieved high quality genetics. Please call for availability on our strains. Our price is $5.00 per clone. Cups for $8.00! We require a minimum order of 40 clones. We also sell Mothers and Teens! Call us today! 760-218-4136 or 760-686-3945