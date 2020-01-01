 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon Tree Cartridge 1g

Lemon Tree Cartridge 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

Write a review
Dirty Arm Farm Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Tree Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Dirty Arm Farm Logo
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!