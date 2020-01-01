 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dr. Who Kief 1g

Dr. Who Kief 1g

by Doc Croc

Write a review
Doc Croc Concentrates Solvent Dr. Who Kief 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dr. Who

Dr. Who
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Doc Croc Logo
DOC CROC products can only be purchased at WA I-502 recreational cannabis stores in the state of Washington, USA. Washington state I-502 retail stores welcome adults 21 years & over with valid ID. All retail cannabis packages are pre-sealed & labelled. The consumer knows exactly what they are buying. The range of products & expert advice at these retail stores is extensive. Flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures & paraphernalia are available.We grow in a hybrid hydroponic system. A top fed, coco/perlite, air injected, deep water culture system which produces quality weed from healthy plants. This system produces well over 2lb per 1,000W of light. We use 6,400K 600W Metal Halides for vegetative growth & 2,200K 1000W High Pressure Sodiums for flower. We finish with 10,000K 1000W Metal Halides for increased resin production. Our nutrient formulation is derived from mineral salts. Free of heavy metals unlike amended soils that use fish meal, blood meal & bone meal fertilizers. Hydroponics means working with water. The optimum amount of food for each stage of growth is applied to the roots in solution. The plant is fed a complete nutritional program. The plant root zone is constantly monitored for the correct nutrient strength & pH resulting in fast growth & quality produce. We use no pesticides, plant growth regulators or artificial hormones.