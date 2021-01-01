Cana Kush Terpene Synergy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
About this product
Like a beacon of inspiration guiding you to a special place, Cana Kush guides you to a relaxed, uplifting, happiness. A combination of the sweet lemon terpene profile of Lemon Poundcake and the sugary berries of Slurricane creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy delta-8 vape. TERPENE PROFILES Lemon Pound Cake & Slurricane INTENDED OUTCOMES A relaxed, uplifting, happiness. Contains a terpene profile high in limonene, myrcene, nerol, caryophyllene, and linalool. INGREDIENTS Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
About this brand
Door County Cannabis Company
