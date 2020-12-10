Door County Cannabis Company
About this product
Like a beacon of inspiration guiding you to a special place, Cana Kush guides you to a relaxed, uplifting, happiness. A combination of the sweet lemon terpene profile of Lemon Poundcake and the sugary berries of Slurricane creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy delta-8 vape.
TERPENE PROFILES
Lemon Pound Cake & Slurricane
INTENDED OUTCOMES
A relaxed, uplifting, happiness. Contains a terpene profile high in limonene, myrcene, nerol, caryophyllene, and linalool.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
