About this product
OG pearl by Dope Nailz Lacquer
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
OG's Pearl
OG’s Pearl is an 80% indica strain from Washington that delivers strong body-focused effects ideal for fast-acting stress relief or a lazy evening at home. Grown by Nine Point Growth Industries using a soil medium, OG’s Pearl is the result of crossing the strains Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush.
About this brand
Dope Nailz Lacquer
Hemp , Cbd, Thc Nail polish for Stoner chicks Over 32 Colors available!