Cannatonic CBD RSO Tanker 1g

by Double Delicious

Our high CBD RSO is very similar to our standard RSO but made with select high CBD strains. Please note high CBD RSO may not be as thick as standard RSO and will vary depending on the strain. The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!

Cannatonic

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

