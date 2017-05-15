 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Silver Haze

by Double Dutch Farms

Citrus scents and aromas can be found in many cannabis strains, but arguably none more so than Super Silver Haze. A multiple time Cannabis Cup winner, the strain shows off some of the most robust citrus and spice flavor on the market. Super Silver Haze is truly a sativa of legendary proportion.

ThatOneNigger

On the first hit it wil hit hard it is amazing as it's bodily high is really good and everything feels relaxed and slowed down and I don't know whether it's just me but I got quite hungry while on the peak of the high it lasts for about 2 to 2:30 hours

ThatOneNigger

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.