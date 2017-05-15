Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Citrus scents and aromas can be found in many cannabis strains, but arguably none more so than Super Silver Haze. A multiple time Cannabis Cup winner, the strain shows off some of the most robust citrus and spice flavor on the market. Super Silver Haze is truly a sativa of legendary proportion.
on May 15th, 2017
On the first hit it wil hit hard it is amazing as it's bodily high is really good and everything feels relaxed and slowed down and I don't know whether it's just me but I got quite hungry while on the peak of the high it lasts for about 2 to 2:30 hours
on May 15th, 2017
On the first hit it wil hit hard it is amazing as it's bodily high is really good and everything feels relaxed and slowed down and I don't know whether it's just me but I got quite hungry while on the peak of the high it lasts for about 2 to 2:30 hours
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.