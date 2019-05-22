KTReviews
on May 22nd, 2019
I love this strain to relax and wind down after a long work day. Great for a calm body high.
Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better. • California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower. • Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves: - preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation - when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected - allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine Each pack: • 5 pre-rolls • Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
on May 22nd, 2019
on April 29th, 2019
Blue headband is a staple when I can get some to smoke. This is a great tasting flower and the high is perfect for a nice bike ride or working on some creative work. They need more than 5 a pack because I can't ever get enough.
on March 18th, 2019
Best tasting pre-roll I've had in a long time. What an awesome experience!
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.