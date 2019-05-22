Eagle Hybrid Pre-Rolls - Blue Headband 5 Pack
About this product
• California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower.
• Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves:
- preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation
- when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected
- allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine
Each pack:
• 5 pre-rolls
• Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
