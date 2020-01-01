About this product
Classic tan pullover hoodie with iconic dro logo on the chest, sleeve art and small dro logo wit ski mask on the back. Relaxed fit Heavy weight, 10.3 oz/yd2 100% Cotton French Terry Pullover hood, raglan sleeves, kangaroo pocket, metal tipped tonal drawcord Hem and sleeve 2x2 ribbing, un-lined hood Cover stitching on seams, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.