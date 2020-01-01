 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

About this product

SUN is crafted to let your inner SUN shine! Unleash your revitalized, extroverted-self. Intentionally connect with the sun energy in the essence of this formula and radiate self confidence. Choose SUN as your desired state and enjoy! RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 298°F to 313°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Mood enhancer -Smoking cessation aid -Blood tonic -Nourishing dietary supplement TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Calendula -calendula officinalis-* Used as medicine by the ancient Greek, Roman, Middle Eastern, and Indian cultures for its beta carotene to boost the body’s defense mechanism. Chamomile -matricaria recutita-* Anti-bacterial properties increases the immune power of a person. Nettles -urtica dioica- Restores mood & replenishes energy with its amazingly rich protein, vitamins, and minerals. Raspberry Leaf -rubus idaeus- High concentration of Vitamin C aiding in emotional and physical energy boost. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Improves the functioning of the thyroid gland that helps regulate the heart rate, blood pressure & body temperature.

About this strain

Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

About this brand

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!