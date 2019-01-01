Deadhead OG Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
by DutchieWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Deadhead OG is a very potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet uplifting effects. This strain is bred from two notoriously potent strains in Chemdawg 91 and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. A premium phenotype of Deadhead OG will hit hard while not leaving the patient stuck to the couch. Dutchie’s Deadhead OG has been lab tested at over 25% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Deadhead OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Deadhead OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.