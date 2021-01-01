 Loading…

Hybrid

Apple Jack Cartridge 1g

by Edge

Edge Concentrates Cartridges Apple Jack Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Apple Jack Cartridge 1g by Edge

About this brand

About this strain

Apple Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

