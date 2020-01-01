About this product
Sour Tangie is a fairly potent (THC levels reported as high as 22%), mood-elevating and lucid, Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid duo of an established superstar East Coast Sour Diesel and a noted favorite Tangie. Smelling and tasting of orange and diesel, this (many agree) tasty strain commonly induces sociability, motivation and hunger along with a warm and calming body buzz.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.