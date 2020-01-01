 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Sour Tangie

by Elevate Cannabis Co.

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie is a fairly potent (THC levels reported as high as 22%), mood-elevating and lucid, Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid duo of an established superstar East Coast Sour Diesel and a noted favorite Tangie. Smelling and tasting of orange and diesel, this (many agree) tasty strain commonly induces sociability, motivation and hunger along with a warm and calming body buzz.

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

The road less traveled is now being lit by those willing to walk the talk. We’ve evolved into a tight nit group of growers that consistently work at producing the most pure and consistent strains on the market.