Logo for the brand Elevate Cannabis Co.

Elevate Cannabis Co.

Sour Tangie

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Sour Tangie is a fairly potent (THC levels reported as high as 22%), mood-elevating and lucid, Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid duo of an established superstar East Coast Sour Diesel and a noted favorite Tangie. Smelling and tasting of orange and diesel, this (many agree) tasty strain commonly induces sociability, motivation and hunger along with a warm and calming body buzz.

Sour Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
475 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
