About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Sunday Driver strain, aka Sundae Driver, is the decadent 50/50 hybrid cross of two terpene packed strains, Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie. Combined, the sweet fruity berry and smooth creamy tones are wrapped up into one exotic delight. Supremely tasty joints! The fruity tones of cherries, apricots, and fruity grape candy await. The sparkling buds of brighter lime green and violet fill the room with their berry aroma when prepared for smoking. The unique flavor of this strain is best delivered when smoked through a clean pipe or rolled into a joint. Oil – SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection. The Experience: Orange marmalade in color with a refreshing pine, lemon, and earthy OG aroma. Its early morning over here so I’ve snuck out to the backyard for some early morning dabs and to watch the sun come up. With the enail setup and the temperature on 485°F, I drop a popcorn kernel sized dab onto the nail and my palate is instantly awash in a swirl of sweet pine, pepper, and earthy OG flavors. After ingestion a wave of euphoria passed over my brain which moments later settled down into a general state of happiness along with this was a clear-headed feeling, physically I noticed I felt energized and loose like I was the Tinman and someone just oiled my joints. Now I’m ready for today!