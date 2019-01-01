 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush

by Emerald Twist

Write a review
Emerald Twist Cannabis Flower Hindu Kush

About this product

Hindu Kush is an indigenously-grown landrace strain named for the 500 mile mountain range on the Afghanistan/Pakistan border. This noted hash-producing, daytime cannabis indica has the subdued aroma of earth and incense which adds to a sense of well-being as the calming body effects complement a euphoric and clear head high enabling the consumer to be productive.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Emerald Twist Logo