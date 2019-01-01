About this product
Hindu Kush is an indigenously-grown landrace strain named for the 500 mile mountain range on the Afghanistan/Pakistan border. This noted hash-producing, daytime cannabis indica has the subdued aroma of earth and incense which adds to a sense of well-being as the calming body effects complement a euphoric and clear head high enabling the consumer to be productive.
About this strain
Hindu Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.