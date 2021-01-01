 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Game Changer
Hybrid

Game Changer

by Epic Family Farms

Write a review
Epic Family Farms Cannabis Flower Game Changer

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Epic Family Farms Logo

About this strain

Game Changer

Game Changer
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Game Changer, also known as "Game Changer OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Dragon with Green Thai. Game Changer produces euphoric effects and is an ideal strain for those new to cannabis. This strain features a loud aroma of tropical fruit, grape and floral undertones. Growers say Game Changer has twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and chronic pain.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review