Granddaddy Orange

by Equilibrium Genetics

About this product

☀️ Type: 50/50 Indica/Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Grape citrus 🌲 Flower Time: 9 weeks / 1st week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Granddaddy Purple ♀ is a hybrid of Purple Urkel and Salmon Creek Big Bud. These plants tend to be short, chunky and purple, with buds known for their grapey fruit aroma and hashy sweet taste. The plants finish late September to early October. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk. Photo by @deeplyrootedorganics

AtH2081

Recently I purchased a Six Pack of these seeds from Equilibrium, I was delighted to find that there were actually 11 beans in the pack! so I started only 2 and they ended up BOTH being Males! So I started 5 more, a total of seven now! and out of those 7 GDO’s I popped, there was only ONE Female! Which killed my intended pheno hunt, so now I am mothering that plant to finally get a look and a taste. I did keep the best smelling/looking Male Grand Daddy Orange to be bred with Banana-Punch and Mango. I will post my pictures of my harvested GDO. Since there is only one. I am really exited as we did GDP for years and it is our favorite strain to run. Thx.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.