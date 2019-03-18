AtH2081
on March 18th, 2019
Recently I purchased a Six Pack of these seeds from Equilibrium, I was delighted to find that there were actually 11 beans in the pack! so I started only 2 and they ended up BOTH being Males! So I started 5 more, a total of seven now! and out of those 7 GDO’s I popped, there was only ONE Female! Which killed my intended pheno hunt, so now I am mothering that plant to finally get a look and a taste. I did keep the best smelling/looking Male Grand Daddy Orange to be bred with Banana-Punch and Mango. I will post my pictures of my harvested GDO. Since there is only one. I am really exited as we did GDP for years and it is our favorite strain to run. Thx.