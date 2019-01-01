 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Evergreen France

Son arôme est typiquement Haze, épicé, acidulé et floral, tandis que son effet aidera à lutter contre la douleur, les inflammations et l'anxiété. His aroma is typically Haze, spicy, slightly acid and floral, whereas its effect will help fight against the pain, the inflammations and anxiety.

The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. 

About this brand

Evergreen est une marque française créée le 9 Juin 2018 par une équipe passionnée, ses produits sont disponibles à L'épicerie du Loft, la première maison du CBD au centre-ville de Metz, en France. Grâce à La Cuisine du Loft, Evergreen propose également des produits de bien-être lié au CBD comme des fleurs, des huiles, du thé mais aussi des pâtisseries et bien plus encore... Evergreen is a French mark created on June 9th, 2018 by a passionate team, her products are available at "L'épicerie du Loft", the first house of the CBD in the city center of Metz, in France. Thanks to "La cuisine du Loft", Evergreen also proposes products of well-being bound to the CBD as the flowers, the oil, the tea but also the cake and more still ...