Dream Beaver

by Excolo Farms

Excolo Farms Cannabis Flower Dream Beaver

About this product

Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.

About this strain

Dream Beaver

Dream Beaver

About this brand

