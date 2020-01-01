Peanut Butter Breath crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”