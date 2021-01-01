 Loading…

London Mints 1/2g Preroll 7-Pack

by Farmer Max

An uplifting Indica that combines legendary strains Sunset Sherbert, Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. It's Sweet with undertones of lemon, mint and chocolate. The buds are chunky and frosty with an aroma true to their cookie heritage. Our pre rolls are made with premium ground buds for the best smoking experience possible.

We grow ultra-high quality craft cannabis on our historic 1950’s farm. We’ve designed and built a fully-engineered, code-compliant, state-of-the-art grow utilizing the latest technology and equipment within our antique redwood and cedar barn. We are patients, growers, and enthusiasts and we are proud to have this crop at our farm.

London Mints

