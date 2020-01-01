 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubblegummer

by Female Seeds

Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Bubblegummer
About this product

Genetic lineage: American Bubblegum x Skunk Special Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 60-80 cm | Outdoor: 150-250 cm Yield: Indoor: 350-500 g/m² | Outdoor: 250-500 g/plant Taste/smell: Sweet and fruity smell with a hint of balsamic vinegar Effect: A euphoric and creative high It took us many generations to finally produce a stable Bubblegummer. Our Bubblegummer has that characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high, the original trademarks of this legendary strain. As a mother, we used a fantastically tasting American Bubblegum clone and the Skunk Special father was used from our breeder stock for its vigor and production. The Bubblegummer was first launched in 2010 and has been a hit ever since. The Bubblegummer is Sativa sub-species Sativa. The chemovar is PP/WW and CBC-haze leading to a chemogenotype of CBC-Haze x WW. It produces one main candle-shaped cola and several smaller side nugs all abundantly covered in trichomes. One out of 20 plants can display some red hues in the latter stages of flowering. You will find the Bubblegummer has a compact size, grows very vigorously and is not too branchy. Because of its compact stature it is ideal for SOG. Not for SCROG because of its limited height and very few side branches. Skunk Special is very easy to grow and therefore perfect for a beginner. Sweet and fruity taste and smell with a slight hint of balsamic vinegar. The high is nicely balanced and not too strong. It is a euphoric and creative high that allows you to get things done during the day. Medicinal: Neuropathic pain management (class B+) Relief of symptoms for Crohn’s disease and Colitis Ulcerosa (Class A) Relief of symptoms of insomnia (Class B)

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."