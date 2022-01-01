Indiana Bubble Gum
Indiana Bubble Gum effects are mostly calming.
Indiana Bubble Gum potency is higher THC than average.
Indiana Bubble Gum is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and an unknown strain. Bred by Moscaseeds, Indiana Bubble Gum is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Indiana Bubble Gum effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Indiana Bubble Gum when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is [terpene]. Indiana Bubble Gum features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy grape. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Indiana Bubble Gum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Indiana Bubble Gum sensations
Indiana Bubble Gum helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
