About this product
Sativa-dominant cultivated from Landrace Brazilian sativa and Indian indica strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: A favorite of Amsterdam coffee shops, White Widow provides a unique flavor complexity with earthy woodiness, citrus, floral, and notes of vanilla all without the trip to Holland. The Effects: With its relaxing, but not overpowering body buzz, this strain is a nice daytime go-to. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.