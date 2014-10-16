About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from Landrace Brazilian sativa and Indian indica strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

A favorite of Amsterdam coffee shops, White Widow provides a unique flavor complexity with earthy woodiness, citrus, floral, and notes of vanilla all without the trip to Holland.



The Effects:

With its relaxing, but not overpowering body buzz, this strain is a nice daytime go-to.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!