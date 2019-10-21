Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Orange Cookies is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Oranges Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed. Terpenes: High on Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool.
on October 21st, 2019
This is one of my top five favorite strains. There is a very distinct orange scent when you open the jar that is only heightened when ground. The flavor is very earthy and citrusy, but more orange than than lemon. I have loved everything I have tried by Fleur!
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.