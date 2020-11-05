 Loading…

Premium slow-cured indoor flower | Air-tight custom jar | 1/8th per jar Peanut Butter Soufflé (aka PB Soufflé) is a deliciously smooth combination of Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake. And oh, how sweet it is! This strain is an indulgent after-dinner treat that’ll lift you up into a euphoric state of weightlessness before settling the body into blissful relaxation. While savory on its own, this strain will leave your mouth watering, so grab your favorite munchies. And be sure to find a comfortable place to spread out-sweet dreams lie ahead.

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Some users who smoke this strain say that it smells similar to freshly baked goods. The high you get from smoking Lava Cake will put your mind and body into a deep state of relaxation. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Lava Cake buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green that are camouflaged by dense and glistening trichomes.

A quick note from Trixie, Annabelle, and Sunshine Dear Jerry, We hope we did you proud. What a trip, actual LEGAL Jerry Garcia cannabis hand-picked by us. Family and fans can now buy at local dispensaries. You woulda loved it. And Dear Deadheads everywhere, Given a blank space to create a cannabis brand worthy of Jerry, we picked everything carefully—we took an eco-friendly path whenever possible, sourced original and unique genetics with stories of their own, and partnered with expert and honorable people to cultivate, roll joints, and make everything cool and beautiful. We spent a lot of time looking for the right partners to ensure our weed is worth sharing. We’ve got a traveling Airstream named Bertha. When she starts her tour, she’ll be filled with merch and music. And as we continue down this road, we’ll add products, merchandise, and experiences that we really think you’ll love, and Jerry would have loved, too. As you enjoy, pick a favorite show, share with your closest tribe until it’s safe, and think about Jerry as a musician, an artist, a father and husband, a band mate, a legend, and for sure, someone who opted for fun in his lifetime. From our family to yours, The Garcia Family