  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chemdog #4 Cartridge

Chemdog #4 Cartridge

by Garden Remedies

Chemdog #4 Cartridge

About this product

An indica-dominant hybrid with an earthy, citrus flavor that patients report can clear the mind and ease stress. People also use it in treatment for stress, depression, nausea.

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).