Dr. Who

by Garden Remedies

4.01
Dr. Who

About this product

Dr. Who by Garden Remedies

1 customer review

4.01

MassMedicinal

For those who like high myrcene strains, but don’t want a heavy indica, this is a great option. Tastes like earthy berries and pine. Very relaxing effects that work well for treating stress, anxiety and muscle pain. All around solid product!

About this strain

Dr. Who

Dr. Who
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).