Indica

White Tahoe Cookies

by Gardeners

Gardeners Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

